Man seriously assaulted in Staines

Police have released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in connection to an investigation after a man was seriously assaulted in Staines on Sunday (22 December).Officers were called to an address in Stanwell at approximately 1.20am, following a report a man had received an injury consistent with a stab wound to the stomach.

It is believed the incident may have taken place between 12.50am and 1.15am outside Turtle Bay on High Street, Staines.

The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection to this incident and released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Nick Ring, of the North Surrey Criminal Investigation Department, said: “While this incident happened a number of days ago, we have been pursuing several available lines of enquiry.

“We are now keen to speak to the two men pictured in these CCTV images, as they may have vital information around the circumstances of this incident, which has left a man with serious injuries.

“If you have any information or recognise these two men, please contact us immediately.

“We’d also like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident reference PR/4519013708