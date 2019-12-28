Man left with serious head injuries after Christmas Day attack

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a reported assault in which a man suffered serious head injuries.

The incident happened in Minnis Road, Birchington, between 7.45pm and 8.05pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25 December 2019).

Officers attended and the victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to a London hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old man who is known to the victim was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries until Thursday 16 January 2020.

Can you help?

Officers would now like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly a man who was walking his dog at the time and is believed to have intervened to stop the assault.

They would also like anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward by calling the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/244521/19.