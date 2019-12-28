Man left in a coma after head used as a football in Maidenhead

Police are appealing for information in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead which has left a man in a serious condition.

The victim, a 24-year-old man was assaulted outside The Honeypot club in Queen Street at about 4am today.

If anyone witnessed the assault then we would urge them to contact the police, as they may have vital information that can aid our investigation.

Police would also want to speak to anyone who was out with the victim last night into the early hours of this morning, as this will help us build up a picture of what happened.

You can leave information on our website or call us on 101, quoting the investigation reference number 220 (28/12).

Our enquiries indicate that the victim was assaulted by one man. The offender punched the victim, who then fell to the floor.

The victim is currently in hospital in a serious condition; he has a bleed on the brain and is in an induced coma.