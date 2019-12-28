Man arrested for Slough Christmas Day murder

Thames Valley Police has arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Slough.

Officers were called to High Street at 2.26am on Christmas Day.

A man, in his thirties, was found with a serious head injury between Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where he sadly died from his injuries on Boxing Day.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 25-year-old man from Slough was arrested this afternoon (28/12) on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.