Investigation launched after 12 year old invoked in Newbury hit and run

Police are appealing for information after a serious injury road traffic collision in Newbury.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the A339 on the railway overbridge close to Station Road just before 9pm last night (27/12).

A pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl who was walking on the pavement with her family was hit by a vehicle as she walked towards the town centre.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a white flatbed van or recovery vehicle which failed to stop at the scene following the collision.

The girl was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where she remains in a critical condition. Her family are aware and are with her at the hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Dunne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are making an urgent appeal to anyone who has any information about this collision which has left a 12-year-old girl in a critical condition.

“I am making a direct appeal to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

“If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage then we would also like to hear from you.

“The vehicle involved may have noticeable damage around the front nearside, so if anyone has seen a similar vehicle with damage then please contact the police as soon as you can.

“You can leave your information on our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 1178 (27/12).”