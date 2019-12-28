Herne Bay burglary charge after bowling club break-in

A suspected burglar will appear in court after Herne Bay Bowling Club was targeted for drink, cash and food.

Between Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 December 2019 the premises in Spenser Road was broken into and alcohol, cash from the till, various food items and donations from a charity collection box were reported stolen.

On Tuesday 24 December Michael Jones, 27, of Victoria Park in Herne Bay was charged with burglary. He has been released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 January 2020.