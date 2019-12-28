Dealer who cuckooed a Gravesend address jailed

A drug dealer who targeted a vulnerable person in order to deal drugs from their home in Gravesend has been jailed.

Ajani Alexander-Maye, of Huntley Avenue, Northfleet took over the person’s house in the Milton area of the town and used it as base to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 19 December 2019.

At around 4.10pm on 7 February, officers from the North Kent Community Safety Unit went to an address in Gravesend to check on a vulnerable adult. They had information to suggest that the address had been taken over and was being used by drug dealers, also known as cuckooing.

On arrival officers were refused entry so they forced the door. Inside the property, Alexander-Maye was located in the kitchen. A subsequent search of the property resulted in the seizure of a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine, cannabis, cash and phones showing drug marketing texts. The class A drugs found had a street value of up to £6,000.

Following an investigation, evidence showed that Alexander-Maye had used a motorcycle to come and go from the address whilst he used it as a drug dealing base.

Investigating officer, DC Mark Donovan from North Kent CID said: ‘Cuckooing is a terrible offence where dealers prey on the most vulnerable in society in order to run drug operations.

‘Thankfully Alexander-Maye’s despicable behaviour has now led to him being in custody and unable to harm others. Anyone who has concerns about an address that maybe being cuckooed or about someone who could be at risk, please contact the police.’