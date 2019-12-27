Murder Two London 2019 Tudor Simionov

Tudor Simionov, 33, was stabbed in the chest while working as a security guard at a private party in Park Lane at 5.32am on 1 January. He was attacked after he intervened to help a colleague during a fight which began when the suspects’ group were refused entry. Four men were charged with murder but the charge was dropped against one of them before trial. Adam Khalil, 21, and Haroon Akram, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the second day of the trial. Nor Hamada, 24, faces a retrial for murder after the jury failed to reach a verdict. Police are still trying to trace Ossama Hamed, 26.