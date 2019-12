Charlotte Huggins, 33, was stabbed to death at her home in John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 4.20am on 1 January. Her ex-partner Michael Rolle, 34, was arrested two days later. The trial heard he stabbed her in the back during an argument a few days after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. He was convicted of murder by a jury on 18 July and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 20 years before parole.