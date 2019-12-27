Murder Four in London 2019 Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf, 35, was found strangled at a flat in East Ferry Road on the Isle of Dogs at 6.20pm on 5 January. Her brother Khalid Ashraf, 32, was charged with murder. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was detained indefinitely under section 41 of the Mental Health Act on 13 November. The Old Bailey heard Sarah had gone to stay with her brother out of concern for his mental health. Police were called after a neighbour saw blood on the front door. Khalid told police he killed his sister on the orders of Satan. He was later diagnosed with paranoid psychosis.