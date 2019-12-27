George Michael’s sister, Melanie Panayiotou, has died aged 55, exactly three years after her brother.

The family confirmed in a statement that Melanie “passed away suddenly” over Christmas.

Her brother, pop icon George Michael, also died on Christmas Day 2016 at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

“We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time,” the family said in a statement released through lawyer John Reid.

“There will be no further comment,” they added.