Armed mainland cops descended under darkness to the Isle of Wight

Residents have described looking out of their window to see a group of Armed Police taking up position on a street in Brading earlier this evening (Friday).

A number of Police vehicles quietly arrived on Station Road in the town just after 9.30pm, with both authorised firearms officers and a local dog handler seen geared up near the junction with Lower Furlongs.

It is currently unclear what prompted an armed response to the residential area, but the incident appears to have been brought to a swift and safe conclusion.

It is thought that a number of the firearms officers crossed the Solent from the mainland in response to the unknown threat. They were collected from a local ferry terminal and rushed through to Brading by a local unit.