Probe launched following fatal fire in Derbyshire

Emergency services were called to a house in Normanton after a fire at a property in Rose Hill Street earlier this afternoon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.10pm (Thursday 26 December) and they remain in attendance at the scene, alongside police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Rose Hill Street is closed and is likely to remain so for some time, so we would advise people to avoid the area taking alternative routes where possible.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently in its very early stages and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area between 11am and 1.45pm this afternoon.

Anyone who was driving nearby with dash cam installed, or anyone with private CCTV installed at a property nearby, is also asked to contact police on 101 should this have captured the incident.