Man charged with murder of Ebrima Cham

Detectives investigating the murder of a Ebrima Cham in Hounslow have charged a man.

Simon Emmons 39 of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday, 26 December. He was charged today (Friday, 27 December) with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 28 December.

Police were called at 11.28am on Thursday, 19 December, to reports of a stabbing inside a residential address at Grove Road, TW3.

Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. At the scene Ebrima, aged 35, was found suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.06pm.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday, 21 December, has given provisional cause of death as multiple stab injuries.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. He has since been released with no further action.

A 68-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 22 December, has been bailed to a date in mid-January.