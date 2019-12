East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 3.36pm on 27 December 2019 to reports of a fire in Lewes.

As of 16.20pm , six fire appliances are in attendance at the incident on North Street Phoenix industrial estate.

The building has been searched and everyone has been accounted for.

An aerial ladder platform is being used to help tackle the fire from above

The fire service have advised and asked that people avoid the area.