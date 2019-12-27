Fatal failed to stop in Wickford on Christmas Day

Police officers continue to remain at the scene of a collision along the #A127 in #Wickford and the investigation has progressed.
Essex Police have sadly confirmed a man, aged in his 30s, has sadly died of his injuries and officers have detained a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision.
He remains in custody.
Police are making our enquiries to inform the man’s family of this tragic news.
Our officers quickly put diversions in place to ease traffic and the road remains shut at Nevendon and Fairglen Interchange in both directions.
Please avoid using the A127 in this area and please consider using other routes available on the A13, A12 and A130. Thank you for your support and patience.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and we would like to hear from anyone who saw a collision involving a pedestrian and a Range Rover Evoque.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 1am on Christmas Day and 9.55am today, Friday 27 December.
Anyone with information or dash cam can call our Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 285 of 27/12.