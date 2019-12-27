Fatal failed to stop in Wickford on Christmas Day

Police officers continue to remain at the scene of a collision along the #A127 in #Wickford and the investigation has progressed.

Essex Police have sadly confirmed a man, aged in his 30s, has sadly died of his injuries and officers have detained a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop following a collision and failing to report a collision.

He remains in custody.

Police are making our enquiries to inform the man’s family of this tragic news.