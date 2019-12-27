Family paid tribute to murdered mum of two Nelly Myers

The family of Rotherfield woman, Nelly Myers, has made an emotional tribute to her as a man appeared in court charged with her murder.



Nelly, 58, was sadly found dead at her home in Court Meadow Close on Wednesday evening (December 18).



Her family released this tribute:



“We are all devastated by the sudden loss of Nelly, our dear mother, sister and friend. She leaves an unfillable void behind, one absent of her incomparable generosity and zest for life.



“Rotherfield was her home for almost 29 years, where she lovingly raised her two sons alongside her husband and made numerous close bonds. She was also unwaveringly devoted to her relatives in her native Peru. She was adored by her three brothers and extended family in Lima and would be there on the end of the phone for them day or night.



“Her endlessly caring nature extended to her professional life too; for almost 20 years she’d been an exceptional customer services host for British Airways at Gatwick, where she was beloved by her colleagues.



“She was the most giving soul one could hope to meet, always putting others before herself with her indefatigable spirit. Her beaming smile and playful humour lit up every room she entered and that will be sorely missed.



“We are extremely grateful for all the messages of love and support we have received from all over the world. The outpouring is a testament to just how many lives she touched.



“Losing her in these circumstances has been very difficult, and we ask now for our privacy to be respected so that we can come to terms with what has happened.”



Jayesh Gobar, 35, unemployed, of Moorland Road, Maidenbower, Crawley appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (23 December) charged with murder. He was remanded to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (December 24) where he was further remanded for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 20. The trial has been set for June 15.



A second man, a 37-year old from Crawley, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.