Do the right thing hand yourself in Jamie Simpson who is Wanted on the Isle of Wight

Police on the Isle of Wight have released a photo of 29-year-old Jamie Leigh Simpson, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Lake just before Christmas.

Jamie Simpson, from Sandown, is wanted after the gutless attack on 20 year old Yavana Dix in the area of Lake Hill on the Isle of Wight on 20th December. The incident has left Yavana with significant injuries.

Officers investigating the incident want to speak with Jamie Simpson as a matter of urgency.

Police have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone found to be harbouring Simpson to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, contact Police on 101, quoting 44190456012. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.