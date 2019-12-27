Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Hounslow have made a further arrest

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 26 December on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A 68-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 22 December, has been bailed to a date in mid-January.

The family of the victim, 35-year-old Ebrima Cham, known as ‘Brim’, who was from the central Hounslow area, issued a statement before Christmas speaking of their ‘nightmare’ and called for anyone who can help to support the police investigation.

Police were called at 11:28am on Thursday, 19 December, to reports of a stabbing inside a residential address at Grove Road, TW3.

Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. At the scene a 35-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:06pm

A post-mortem examination on Saturday, 21 December, has given provisional cause of death as multiple stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe three suspects forced their way into the property where Brim sustained fatal injuries.

“There’s no doubt that Brim was the victim of a targeted attack.

“We are very keen to build up a picture of what was going on in Brim’s life. Who was he associating with? He was murdered in a friend’s flat; where else had he been staying in the last two weeks?

“Your information could prove vital; please contact us. If anyone has knowledge of why someone may have targeted Brim, we need to know. Please make the call.

“I met Brim’s family on Thursday evening and they are understandably devastated by this unimaginable news and we need the public to help us get justice for them.

“Brim never stood a chance, he was asleep before this ferocious attack. There will naturally be a lot of talk on the street about Brim’s murder and your call could be the missing link to get justice for his family.

“I am really keen to hear from anyone who was in Grove Road, Hibernia Road, Hanworth Road and the surrounding areas between 11:00hrs and 12:00hrs on Thursday. Do you have a dashcam or cycle helmet camera? If so please check the recording, as it will soon overwrite, and save the footage and make contact with us. You may have inadvertently captured something really significant.”

In a statement, Brim’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated. Our nightmare started this Thursday, having a detective chief inspector and family liaison officer sitting in our home breaking the worst possible news, that our beloved ‘Brim’ has been so brutally murdered.

“You read about murders in the news and you think ‘It will never be us’, let alone when Brim should have been safe in a flat. We haven’t slept since Thursday, we feel numb with pain and there are so many questions, not least, why?

“Today we are three days from Christmas and a time for family celebration and peace. But our celebrations have, through the actions of others, morphed into our time of mourning the loss of our Brim for evermore.

“We know very little and that’s why we plead with people to help and to support the police. Please stop this barbaric behaviour. And to whoever has done this, what have you achieved?”

Commander for the West Area Command Unit, Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brim’s family and we are committed to doing all we can to find those responsible for this senseless death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8099 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. He was not one of the three males who forced their way into the property. He has since been released with no further action.