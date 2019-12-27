Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or those with information to come forward after a man was fatally shot in Wandsworth

Police were called at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, 24 December to reports of shots fired in Battersea Church Road, SW11.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and Flamur Beqiri, a Swedish national, aged 36, was found suffering gunshot injuries; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We are three days into our investigation and work continues at pace. Residents will have noticed a large policing presence at the crime scene, which has now been scaled down and it is anticipated will be closed soon.

“House to house enquiries have been completed, CCTV enquiries are ongoing and we are making good progress. I would like to thank everyone who has spoken to my officers so far but of course would urge anyone who has yet to contact us to please do so immediately.

“Flamur’s family, his wife and very young child, bore witness to this horrific attack and are coming to terms with having their world turned upside down. I ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.

“I am aware that there is intense speculation around this tragic incident, including the victim’s background and past.

“What I can say is that Flamur, who is of Swedish nationality and Albanian heritage, had been living in London for four or five years. He was returning home with his wife and child when he was approached by a lone suspect, who shot him multiple times before fleeing on foot.

“Work is ongoing to determine what the possible motive could be, and while we retain an open mind, we are considering that this is a targeted attack. While I am mindful of concerns from the local community, we do not believe at this stage that there is any ongoing risk to members of the public.

“We believe Flamur may possibly have been involved in some criminality in Sweden, and are in liaison with our Swedish counterparts to try to understand what, if any, incidents there may have been that might have led to someone seeking retribution against Flamur in the UK.

“I would reiterate that we are in the very early days, and there is a lot of discussion that I will not comment on.

“What is most important now is getting justice for Flamur’s family. The attack took place at 21:00hrs in the evening. Not only would many people have been out going about their business, but I am sure many residents would have been alarmed by the sound of the disturbance and gone to see what had happened.

“Did you see a person fleeing the area? Where did they go, and what did they look like? Had you noticed anyone loitering in the area beforehand? We need any information you can give us – please contact us via 101 immediately and quote CAD 6410/24Dec. You will be spoken to in the strictest of confidence.”

Anyone with information can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.