A CCTV camera has captured a sighting at 7.4pm on Friday night of Anthony Walking walking up from Lewes Fire Station, on Market Street in Lewes town. This is 20 minutes after last known sighting of the missing fire fighter from Orpington who left the Lamb of Lewes Pub in the town. Searching has continued as the missing person investigation moves into day seven. The images has been confirmed by his Partner and has been passed to Sussex Police to help assist with their ongoing search.

Anthony, from Orpington in Kent, has been missing since Friday (20 December), and officers – and his family and friends – are growing increasingly concerned.

The Rights of Man pub has a camera situated perfectly for seeing Anthony it is unclear if he appears on the camera footage.

Family of missing Anthony’s approached the landlord who is refused to show CCTV footage to anyone or check it.

One person who asked the man to support the search said he has been rather nasty and didn’t want to assist.

A spokesman for the Right of Man who asked not to be named made claim that Police have already views this footage. When pressed further they refused to reveal if Anthony appears in it.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry said: “It has now been a number of days since Anthony was reported missing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Our specialist teams have carried out extensive searches with support from volunteers and other emergency services. We have extended these searches to include the Pells Pool and the surrounding area.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone’s support and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information about Anthony’s disappearance to please come forward.

“Extensive enquiries have also been made in the Lewes area with local businesses, including bus, rail and taxi services. CCTV footage has also been reviewed as part of efforts to find Anthony.

“There is no information available to us at this stage to suggest Anthony left the Lewes area and our searches will continue to focus in this location.

“This remains a very difficult time for Anthony’s family and friends, and we are seeking the information and answers they so desperately need.”

Anthony, from Orpington, Kent, was visiting the Lamb pub in Fisher Street when he became separated from his group. He was last seen outside the pub just before 7.30pm on Friday 20 December.

Further UPDATE from Sussex Police at 4.50pm Friday 27th December 2019:

Specialist teams have carried out extensive searches of the area surrounding the pub and the Pells Pool area, which has been severely affected by flood water over the past few days.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “We have reviewed CCTV footage from a number of premises such as homes and businesses, and we are continuing to retrieve and review further footage as we attempt to find out what happened to Anthony. We hope this latest image of him may jog someone’s memory or help provide some new information about his disappearance.

“Our searches have included local officers, drones and the dog unit, and we have also been assisted by London Fire Brigade, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the National Police Air Service helicopter, Sussex Search and Rescue and the Coastguard agency in our quest to locate Anthony.

“The area we have searched includes Pells Pool and Pellbrook Cut, as well as bins, street furniture, alleyways and dark areas.

“In addition to the local area, we have also extended our search of the River Ouse north towards Hamsey, and we will continue to search for Anthony until we get the answers his family are so desperately seeking. Seven days on, our priority remains to find him.

“A further search of the Pells Pool area and the river will be carried out over the weekend as the natural water level falls. The flood water has made our operation challenging, but we remain committed to finding Anthony.”

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6′, of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes. He is also said to have a distinctive walk, with a slight bounce.

Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who has other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstaple. In an emergency, please dial 999