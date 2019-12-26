A sick and neglected horse was found dumped in a quiet Hampshire village

Members of the public found a horse roaming in the village of Durley, Hampshire on the 19th December, but the Female Black cob Filly was too sick to survive and it was deemed in the hoses best interests to euthanise it.

An investigation has been launched to piece together the last known movements and any details of the owner who has allowed the unnecessary suffering of this Horse to continue.

It is believed the horse may have been dumped nearby and has roamed to the area it was found at.

Police and RSPCA attended but a vet was requested to assess the condition it was found in, sadly there was no hope for this Filly.

The Horse has been disposed of by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA which may also be anonymous.