Search extended for missing London firefighter

Sussex Police are working with London Fire Brigade to search Pells Pool and Pellbrook Cut in Lewes as the quest to locate missing firefighter Anthony Knott continues.

Specialist teams from the emergency services will remain in the area today (Thursday 26 December) in a bid to find the 33-year-old.

Anthony, from Orpington in Kent, has been missing since Friday (20 December), and officers – and his family and friends – are growing increasingly concerned.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry said: “It has now been a number of days since Anthony was reported missing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Our specialist teams have carried out extensive searches with support from volunteers and other emergency services. We have extended these searches to include the Pells Pool and the surrounding area.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone’s support and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information about Anthony’s disappearance to please come forward.

“Extensive enquiries have also been made in the Lewes area with local businesses, including bus, rail and taxi services. CCTV footage has also been reviewed as part of efforts to find Anthony.

“There is no information available to us at this stage to suggest Anthony left the Lewes area and our searches will continue to focus in this location.

“This remains a very difficult time for Anthony’s family and friends, and we are seeking the information and answers they so desperately need.”

Anthony, from Orpington, Kent, was visiting the Lamb pub in Fisher Street when he became separated from his group. He was last seen outside the pub just before 7.30pm on Friday 20 December.

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6′, of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who has other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstaple. In an emergency, please dial 999.