CAN YOU HELP? This is some footage from a CCTV camera from the night Anthony Knott went missing. The camera is pointing north north east towards town, down Friars Walk.

The resident has made claim that he advised the police he had it but they haven’t checked it yet.

It covers a period from 7pm on the 20th to 4 am on the 21st. The time stamp on the camera is one hour ahead – (so if it reads 20:00 it’s actually 19:00)

He has divided the video into 14 videos and have speeded it up by 2, so each 10-minute video is 20 mins of footage.

The camera only records when it sees movement.

Anthony Knott is 33, 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, was wearing a black long-sleeve top, dark denim coat, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

Despite on going searches with Sussex Police and the London Fire Services the public are being urged not to search for missing Anthony in the town.