Missing Veteran has links to Havant

An appeal has been launched to locate Steve Woodhouse who has been missing since around 1pm 24/12/19 when he discharged himself from the QA Hospital in Portsmouth.

Since discharging himself Steve has been in touch with family and has posted to social media.

Officers leading the search are still concerned for Steve’s welfare and as he has not returned home as of yet.

They are still unaware of his current location.

UPDATE 8.30pm: Police have reported Steve’s car has flagged on ANPR at the Hindhead tunnel (North) at 8.04pm.

Steve has links to Havant in Hampshire and Bognor Regis in Sussex

It’s believe Steve may be mobile in his Black BMW X5 VRN: YG56 NZF

Steve is in need of continued medical support and his family are really concerned for his welfare

If you have any information regarding Steve’s whereabouts please Call Hampshire Police via 101 quoting ref 412 24/12/19