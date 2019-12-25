Hundreds of drivers on M1 Motorway see in Christmas morning trapped following carnage

Hundreds of drivers have been trapped and saw in the early part of christmas morning on both the North and Southbound carriages ways following two serious collisions on the Southbound Three vehicles were involved and the on the Northbound two vehicle were involved.

The carriageways on both incidents remain closed to allow for collision investigation work and clear up operations that are going to take until the early part of christmas morning. Early indications say 8am.

A spokeman for Highways England said :

The M1 in Hertfordshire is closed southbound between J10 (Luton (S) Luton Airport A1081) and J9 (J9 (Dunstable Redbourn A5183) ) due to a serious collision on the southbound carriageway. The northbound was blocked to allow the air ambulance to attend scene. It will need to blocked again in due course to allow it to depart scene. This is a Hertfordshire Police led incident with all emergency services attending.A diversion is operation: For southbound exit the M1 at J10 and follow the route marked with a black square symbol on road signs. This will take traffic via A1081 north towards Luton. Take A1081 south to Harpenden. At roundabout with the B487 take the third exit. Head west on the B487 to Redbourne. At roundabout with A5183 take third exit and head north on A5183 ti J9 of M1.

A Diversion route is also in place for the Northbound collision:

he M1 northbound in Bedfordshire is closed between J11a (Aylesbury A2, Houghton Regis Dunstable A5505) and J12 (Flitwick Woburn A5120). This is due to serious collision. All emergency services are in attendance and the incident is being managed by Bedfordshire Police. The road likely to remain closed for a protracted period of time as a collision investigation is required. Road users caught within the closure will be removed in due course by being u-turned to return to J11a.

A diversion is available around the closure. Exit at J11a and follow the route marked with a yellow square symbol on local road signs. This will take traffic west on the A5 Northern Dunstable Bypass westbound. At the next roundabout take the third exit on to the B5120 northbound. Continue through Toddington to to J12 of the M1.