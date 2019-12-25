First Dates ditches London location for New Hampshire country pub

First Dates at Christmas 2019 oozes festive cheer as the Christmas special was broadcast on Christmas day after being filmed at it’s new Hampshire location on the Hampshire Berkshire border.

Bosses of the match making dating show have yet to confirm if this is the new location for filming after logistics issues forced the makers to quit the Paternoster Chop house in St Paul’s staff and owners revealed that they were gutted about the move.

Being one of the most romantic times of the year and thankfully, Fred Sirieux and the First Dates team brought some much-needed romance on Christmas Day after filming the Christmas special in Tadley at at The Wellington Arms in the village. The award winning mouth watering menu is most likely to go down storm with the programs loyal followers.

More to follow