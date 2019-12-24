Investigation launched after fatal hit and run in Andover

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal fail-to-stop collision in Andover last night (December 23).

An investigation has been launched after a 38-year-old man was struck by a car in Charlton Road around 6.40pm Monday evening.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, from Andover, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are now carrying out enquiries to find the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved.

We are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who has a dash cam and may have captured the moments leading up to the incident.

Inspector Steve Wakeford, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a very serious incident and we urgently need to speak with the driver involved.

“We have recovered vehicle debris from the scene and our investigations are underway. I would urge the driver to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in Charlton Road and can assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190460421. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.