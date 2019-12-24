The family of a man who died in a single-vehicle collision in Owslebury have today paid tribute to him.
Harry James Turner, 29, of Jacobs Gutter Lane, Totton, died when his white Vauxhall Insignia collided with a tree on Longwood Road just after midnight on December 17.
Today his family have paid tribute to him.
In a statement, they said: “In the early hours of Tuesday 17 December, our dearly loved son Harry Turner was involved in a fatal car accident.
“His death has left the whole family utterly heartbroken and we cannot find the words to express the pain we feel.
“Harry was a very outgoing, passionate young man and lived his life to the full, making many friends along the way.
“Anyone that knew Harry will remember his caring, compassionate personality and his unique sense of humour.
“Our shining star will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him.
“Harry will forever have a place in our hearts and his memory will live on through us all, as a beloved son, brother, proud uncle and friend.
“We’d like to say thank you for the love and support we have received from those close to us, but, at this early, we kindly request we are allowed to grieve in private during this difficult time.”
Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190452045. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.