Ramsgate Paedophile jailed after Child Sex Attack

A judge has jailed a man after he was found guilty of sexual offences against a child in Swale.

Dean Luckhurst, of Ramsgate, denied inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between February and March 2018 but was convicted following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. On Tuesday 24 December 2019 he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment followed by four years on extended licence.

The court heard how in November 2018 the 23-year-old contacted a girl on social media and struck up a relationship with her initiating a sexual conversation through messaging. He also sent an indecent image of himself to her.

In February 2019, he arranged to meet the child at Teynham Railway Station. He then took her to a secluded wooded area a short walk from the station where he gave her cannabis and had sexual intercourse with her.

Luckhurst continued to send messages of a sexual nature to the victim with the intention of pursuing a sexual relationship until it was reported to Kent Police in March 2019. He was arrested in Ramsgate on 5 April 2019.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Jenny Boyden said: ‘These were abhorrent crimes committed by Dean Luckhurst, who manipulated a child in order to satisfy his sexual desires. I would like to pay tribute to any victim for having the courage to come forward with information that allows us to ensure people like Luckhurst are sent to prison. The outcome of this case will hopefully reassure all victims of sexual offences that we will always listen to you and provide you with all the necessary support as we investigate the offences that have been reported to us.’

Luckhurst will be on the Sex Offenders Register and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.