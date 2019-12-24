Partner of missing Firefighter Anthony Knott makes personal appeal for information

Monday (23 December) saw the second day of a search in Lewes for a London firefighter who disappeared during an evening out in the town with colleagues.

Sussex Police and the local fire and rescue service were joined by family members and London firefighters in trying to find Anthony Knott, 33, from Orpington, Kent.

On Friday (20 December) Anthony met up with other firefighters from the capital for a Christmas get together in Lewes, visiting a series of pubs within the town. He was last seen by friends at The Lamb in Fisher Street at around 7.30pm.



Anthony’s partner, Lucy, joined the search today and made a media appeal for anyone with information to come forward, saying:

“This is out of character. He’s a family man. He loves his job; he loves his friends; he loves his kids – and it’s Christmas. This isn’t something he would intentionally do. He wouldn’t want to stay away. That’s why we are extra worried because it’s just not like him and we are thinking the worse because he wouldn’t do this to us.”

Superintendent Katy Woolford, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We have made extensive enquiries in the Lewes area with pubs, shops, takeaways, taxi and bus services and have analysed CCTV footage but to date have not been able to locate where Anthony is.

“His family and friends are becoming increasingly worried about where he is, so if anybody has any information or saw Anthony in the Lewes area after 7.30 pm on Friday night, please contact us.

“Anthony is described as white, approximately 6′, of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeve top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

“Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstable. If he is found ill or injured, or thought to be in danger, please dial 999 immediately.”