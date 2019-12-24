Murder investigation launched in Croydon

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Croydon are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called at approximately 9.30pm on Monday, 23 December to reports of a stabbing in Woodcroft Road, Thornton Heath.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A 60-year-old man was found outside a residential address suffering from stab wounds. The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.49pm

Next of kin have been informed although formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A homicide investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding.

DCI Harding said: “The victim was found injured in a residential street. While it is not a heavy footfall location, there may have been members of the public travelling through Woodcroft Road who saw something. I urge those people to come forward and speak to my officers without delay.

“No matter how insignificant you think it may be please do make the call. We are building the sequence of events leading up to and immediately following this attack which has led to a man’s death, your call could complete the picture.”

A 50-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. While in custody he became unwell and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, direct to the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.