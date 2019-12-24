Home » Manhunt launched for scumbag who attacked and bottled girl on the Isle of Wight

24th December 2019
1 Min Read

A manhunt has been launched by officers on the Isle of  Wight after a sick attack involving a 20 year old woman last Friday.

The attack involved a bottle  being smashed off  the  skull of Yavana Dix by scumbag Jamie Simpson who has been circulated as wanted by Police.

 

 

Shocking photos have been circulating on social media Yavana Dix covered in blood. It is alleged that she was hit around the head with a bottle, causing a head injury.

Yavana is on the road to recovery  after nearly having her skull caved in. She had a number of stitches and was treated at the Island’s St Mary’s Hospital but only after having a number of stitches put in place.

 

 

 

The attack took place on Lake Hill, between Sandown and Shanklin, during the early hours of Friday morning (20th December).

 

 Simpson is wanted by Police for questioning . No arrests have yet been made.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary has said:“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting 44190456012”.

