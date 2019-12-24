Devastated family’s plea after litter of puppies stolen in overnight raid in Orpington

A devastated family have issued a heartbreaking plea for the return of their litter of puppies after they were snatch overnight form their home in Kent.

Raiders broke in under the cover of darkness in the village of Pettswood – and the family have pleaded for the safe return of their pet, which they fear has been stolen to sell on.

The litter of dachshund black n tan remain missing just hours after being left by owners.

The family who we are not naming have said that are absolutely devastated over the theft.

The mother of the pups will be whimpering and will be very scared. It’s absolutely awful.”

“They broke through our fences and we think they specifically targeted us knowing we had them.

We didn’t hear anything but we came down this morning and found them gone. We’re absolutely devastated.”

An appeal has now been launched with a reward attached for the safe return. The owners are asking for the puppies to be taken to a Police station in Kent or somewhere so they can reunited with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101.