Bembridge RNLI Lifeboat medivacs a casualty in 2 Metre swell on Christmas Eve off the Isle of Wight

Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat was called into action on Christmas eve to medivacs a casualty from the Normand Pacific, mid Solent North East of Bembridge ”

RNLB Alfred Albert Williams (Tamar All-Weather Lifeboat 16-17) was launched at the request of UK (Solent) Coastguard at around 11.40am on Tuesday to medivac a member of the crew of the Normand Pacific, which is involved in the IFA2 cable project.

The Alfred Albert Williams was soon on scene and although there was a 2 metre swell they were able to embark the casualty, who was suffering from stomach pains but was ‘walking’ from the starboard forward deck of the Normand Pacific. They then took him to Portsmouth Camber where an ambulance took him to hospital.