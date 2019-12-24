A woman who subjected her former partner to a campaign of violent abuse today been convicted and jailed at Croydon Crown Court.
Coelle Holly Beaupierre, 33 , of Britannia Road, Ilford, was found guilty of assault occasioning Actual Bodily harm from February 2016 and assault occasioning Actual Bodily harm from February 2019.
Beaupierre was sentenced to 20 months immediate imprisonment and a restraining order was placed upon her.
The court heard that the victim, a 31-year-old woman, had never gone to the police out of fear of what Beaupierre would do.
The court heard how in February 2019 the defendant had beaten her partner in her own home in Mitcham, whilst accusing her of having another person in there. The victim suffered prolonged assaults over a period of time, and sustained bruising and minor cuts, which included a large footprint shaped bruise on her leg where she was stamped on.
The victim escaped by jumping from a second floor window and ran to a nearby pub for help. The landlord of the pub contacted the police, telling the operator that a woman covered in blood had entered the pub and needed help.
A subsequent investigation brought historic assaults to light and medical evidence plus statements from witnesses helped to secure further charges.
Beaupierre previously pleaded guilty to breaking the victim’s nose by kicking her in the face. This took place in Wallington in February 2016. She admitted that she acted recklessly in doing so, and the court was told that the victim needed an operation to re-set her nose, as well as wearing cast for six weeks.
Beaupierre was located and arrested on 13 February 2019 and interviewed. She gave no comment to all questions asked regarding the various allegations.