A woman who subjected her former partner to a campaign of violent abuse today been convicted and jailed at Croydon Crown Court.

Coelle Holly Beaupierre, 33 , of Britannia Road, Ilford, was found guilty of assault occasioning Actual Bodily harm from February 2016 and assault occasioning Actual Bodily harm from February 2019.

Beaupierre was sentenced to 20 months immediate imprisonment and a restraining order was placed upon her.