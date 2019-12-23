Strood woman who attempted to rob Gillingham restaurant with a pair of secateurs is jailed

A would-be robber who threatened staff at a fast food outlet with a pair of secateurs has been jailed for 16 months.

Chloe Charnley demanded cash when she confronted restaurant workers in Gillingham High Street at 8pm on Sunday, 17 November 2019.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Rushdean Road, Strood, tapped the secateurs on the counter of the outlet and told a member of staff: ‘I want the money from your till’.

The worker shouted to colleagues to call police and Charnley made off. She was found by an officer later that evening and arrested.

Charnley admitted attempted robbery and having a bladed article at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 December 2019. The following day, she was given a total of 16 months imprisonment.

PC Nick Pebody, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Charnley’s actions were deeply shocking to workers who were just trying to carry out their job.

‘A quick reaction from police and CCTV operators saw her tracked down and arrested and she has now been brought to justice.

‘We will always work hard to find those who threaten local businesses and take them off the streets.’