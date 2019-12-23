Police name Waltham Forest murder victim as Michael Baptista

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Walthamstow has been formally identified as 24-year-old Michael Paul Baptista of Waltham Forest.

Police were called at 19:16hrs on Thursday, 19 December to an altercation on Bromley Road, E17.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a man suffering stab injuries. Despite the work of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Friday, 20 December gave cause of death as stab injuries.

Detective Inspector Joanna Yorke of Specialist Crime said:

“I am grateful to members of the community who have come forward to assist our investigation into this murder, which is not being treated as gang-related.

“Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Baptista’s family.”

A 29-year old man charged with Mr Baptista’s murder will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.