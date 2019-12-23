Man charged with the brutal murder of Rotherfield woman Nelly Myers

Sussex Police have confirmed that they have charged a man with the murder of the 58 year old Nelly Myers who was found murdered on Thursday in her Rotherfield home.

Jayesh Gobar, 35, from Crawley has been charged with murder and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police remain at the half million pound property carrying out a full forensic examination and search.

Officers leading the investigation are also still actively appealing for Dash cam footage from Tuesday 17th December 2019.

In a statement released this morning a spokesman for the force said :

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Rotherfield.

Jayesh Gobar, 35, unemployed of Moorland Road, Maidenbower in Crawley appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (23 December) charged with murder. He will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (24 December).

Officers attended a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, on Wednesday evening (18 December) following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered inside the property.

The second man, 37-year-old from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.