Man charged by detectives investigating double murder

An investigation was launched after the discovery of a body found in Hertfordshire was linked to the murder of a man in Barnet.

Kaziku Tuwisana, 31 of no fixed address, was arrested in Barnet on Thursday, 19 December.

He was charged on Monday, 23 December with the murder of a 30-year-old man found in the area of Barnet Bypass, near Scratchwood Park on Thursday, 19 December and the murder of a 35-year-old man found by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary in Hogg Lane, Elstree on Friday, 20 December.

He will appear in custody at Brent Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

A fast-moving operation led by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continues.

Anyone who has information, images or video that could assist police are asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, or 101, quoting 7486/19 Dec.