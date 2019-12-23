Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has appeared in court accused of assaulting and attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton

Flack, 40, who quit as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, Love Island was arrested after an alleged domestic incident at her North London home in the early hours.

Police charged her with assaulting former professional tennis player and model Burton, 27, following the domestic incident in Islington on December 12.

Flack stood in the dock after being escorted into the court after being mobbed by photographers and Tv Camera crews. The man she attacked arrived earlier in an other vehicle from his girlfriend Flak.

Flack has entered a plea of Not Guilty and will now stand trial at later date. She has been released on bail.