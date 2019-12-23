Judge jails Gravesend sex offender for four and a half years

A judge has sentenced a sex offender to a four and a half years’ imprisonment and a further five years on licence, after he assaulted a woman in Gravesend. Wisdom Ihediwa, of Raphael Road, followed the victim through the town centre as she was walking home, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her. Two days later he was found wandering in the same area in possession of a knife. The 21-year-old denied the charges of sexual assault and possession of a bladed article but was found guilty and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday 19 December 2019 where he was also classed as a dangerous offender.

At around 10.20am on Monday 10 June, Ihediwa followed a woman for several streets through Gravesend town centre. As she neared home he sexually assaulted her twice before grabbing hold of her and pushing her into a secluded area. He then put his hand over her mouth and tried to drag her to the ground. The victim called for help and two members of the public ran to help her causing Ihediwa to flee the scene.

On Wednesday 12 June, officers received reports that a man, of similar description to Ihediwa, was loitering in the area where the assault had occurred and was in possession of a knife. Ihediwa was located and arrested. Earlier in the year, on 8 February, Ihediwa had assaulted two females in a recruitment business in Gravesend. On his arrest at the scene, he was found to be in possession of a large pair of scissors.

At his sentencing, Ihediwa was also subjected to a 10-year restraining order against the victim and was put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. Officer in charge of the case, Detective Sergeant Neil Martin of North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Ihediwa is a dangerous predator and posed a significant risk to the public especially females. He subjected the victim to a terrifying ordeal and only stopped when confronted by members of the public who showed tremendous courage to chase Ihediwa from the scene. We were able track his movements on CCTV and bring him to justice for his appalling offences. I am pleased that he has now been taken off the streets of Gravesend and no longer poses a risk to the public.’