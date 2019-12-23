Gillingham killer still at large after fatal stabbing

A manhunt has entered its fourth day following the cold blooded killing in the Medway town of Gillingham. Anthony Eastwood Kay in the Road as neighbours watched Police officers try in vain to carry out CPR on the dad of two. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

Officers are trying to trace a black man who they say may help with there investigation.

The public as also being urged to come forward with information and CCTV renewing the appeal Police said:



Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Gillingham have issued new CCTV images of someone who may have important information.

On Friday 20 December 2019 a local man aged 35 is reported to have been involved in an argument in the street with another man. He suffered fatal stab wounds during the incident in Fox Street and was declared dead at the scene.

Officers continue to carry out enquiries in the area.

Dashcam sought

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images should get in touch as soon as possible. Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who has a vehicle with dashcam footage, who would have driven through or been parked in any of the following locations between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on the day in question.

• High Street;

• Jeffery Street;

• King Street;

• Balmoral Road;

• Railway Street;

• Marlborough Road;

• Lock Street;

• Britton Street;

• Skinner Street;

• Fox Street.

Footage can be uploaded directly to the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site at https://mipp.police.uk/

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, witnessed the incident, or saw or heard two men arguing is urged to call 101 quoting reference 20-0860.