Fire crews called to suspected explosion at a Gosport flat

Fire crews have been called to tackle A blaze in a Gosport flat.

More than 30 firefighters were called at 6pm this evening (23 Dec) to a fire in a two-storey property on Henry Player Avenue in Gosport.

Smoke and flames were issuing from the ground-floor flat when crews arrived at the incident.

Seven casualties were assessed at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service with one taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Six fire engines and additional support vehicles including the aerial ladder platform came from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, Portchester and Southsea.

Neighbouring flats have been evacuated as firefighters worked with the electricity and gas board to isolate the supply to the building.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reels, jets and tactical ventilation fans to extinguish the fire before dampening down.