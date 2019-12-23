A drug dealer has been jailed after he attacked three prison officers

An inmate at Maidstone prison has been given a further jail sentence after he assaulted three prison officers.

On 5 January 2019, Diqueon Blackwood received a supervised visit while serving a prison sentence.

Prison officers, who were observing a number of visits to prisoners in a communal area, noticed that Blackwood had moved his chair and table, and had moved closer to his visitor, touching their hand.

When prison officers approached him to advise he was breaking the visiting rules, Blackwood stood up and repeatedly punched one of them.

He then assaulted two further officers who came to their colleague’s assistance and continued to be aggressive until he was restrained.

One of the victims received a serious wound to his face and a second officer suffered a cut on his head.

Blackwood, of no fixed address, was arrested and later charged with wounding with intent, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and, on Friday 20 December at the same court, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Celia King said: ‘These were unprovoked assaults on prison officers who were just doing their job keeping everyone safe.

‘Prohibited articles smuggled into prisons undermine security and fuel serious crime and disorder and, in consequence, visits to prisoners have to be closely monitored and are subject to strict rules.

‘Blackwood’s violent actions were entirely unacceptable and he will now, quite rightly, have an additional period in prison.’