Sussex Police say Two woman murdered is not Knife crime related

Crawley Down Sunday 22nd December 2019 Neighbours have revealed that they heard screaming and a man emerge from the property before cutting the throats of two woman who lay dying in pools of blood before shouting I am going to fucking kill myself now. The man then ran back into the house and stabbed himself after going on the rampage in the street early on Sunday morning in Hazel Way in Crawly Down. A police officers moved young children out of an address next to the crime scene, holding up blankets between the children and the bodies on the road - which were themselves draped with sheets. he knifeman knew the victims and had grabbed a knife from inside a house and stabbed a man, who paramedics found seriously injured. A murder investigation has been launched following the deaths of two women outside a property in Crawley Down on Sunday morning (22 December) Police were called to the address at 10.18am where they also found a man seriously injured inside. He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton A  man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Sussex and Surrey major crime team, is leading an investigation into the incident. She said: "At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to members of the public. "This is a fast-moving investigation which will see significant police resources deployed to the scene for the forseeable future. We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community while we conduct our enquiries." DCI Geldart added: " My thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the two women who have sadly lost their lives." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Deanland.©UKNIP

22nd December 2019
A murder investigation has been launched following the deaths of two women outside a property in Crawley Down on Sunday morning (22 December)

Police were called to the address at 10.18am where they also found a man seriously injured inside. He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Sussex and Surrey major crime team, is leading an investigation into the incident.

She said: “In response to media speculation I wish to make it absolutely clear that this is not a knife crime.

“At this time we believe it to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to members of the public.

“This is a fast-moving investigation which will see significant police resources deployed to the scene for the forseeable future. We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community while we conduct our enquiries.”

DCI Geldart added: ” My thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the two women who have sadly lost their lives.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Deanland.

