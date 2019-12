Sussex Police say Two woman murdered is not Knife crime related

A murder investigation has been launched following the deaths of two women outside a property in Crawley Down on Sunday morning (22 December)

Police were called to the address at 10.18am where they also found a man seriously injured inside. He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Sussex and Surrey major crime team, is leading an investigation into the incident.

She said: “In response to media speculation I wish to make it absolutely clear that this is not a knife crime.

“At this time we believe it to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to members of the public.



“This is a fast-moving investigation which will see significant police resources deployed to the scene for the forseeable future. We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community while we conduct our enquiries.”

DCI Geldart added: ” My thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the two women who have sadly lost their lives.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Deanland.