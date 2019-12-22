Police have closed the A13 due to flooding and mud across the carriageway

The A13 is currently closed from its junction with the A1012 (Stifford) to the M25/A282 (Aveley) with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the westbound carriageway.

This closure is due to flooding and mud across the carriageway and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

More to follow