One Dead, One Critical after National Express Fire ball in Battersea

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that has left a woman dead and another critically injured.

Police were called at approximately 04:30hrs on Sunday, 22 December to reports of a grey VW Polo in collision with a National Express coach on Queenstown Road, SW11.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene. Both vehicles caught alight.

The rear seat passenger of the car, a 26-year-old woman, died at 05:06hrs.

The female driver of the vehicle was taken to a south London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Road closures remain in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1435/22 Dec.