One Dead, One Critical after National Express Fire ball in Battersea

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that has left a woman dead and another critically injured.
Police were called at approximately 04:30hrs on Sunday, 22 December to reports of a grey VW Polo in collision with a National Express coach on Queenstown Road, SW11.
Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene. Both vehicles caught alight.
The rear seat passenger of the car, a 26-year-old woman, died at 05:06hrs.
The female driver of the vehicle was taken to a south London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Road closures remain in place.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1435/22 Dec.