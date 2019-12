A man in his 20s is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in the early hours of this morning. Met Police say they were called to Church Lane in Enfield at 2.50am The victim was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made at this stage and that the man remains in a critical condition. A crime scene is in place on Silver Street and Church Lane as forensics and police officers continue to search the area.