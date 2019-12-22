Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay

The incident happened at 4.40am on Sunday 22 December 2019.

It is reported that a white Ford transit van was travelling away from Herne Bay town centre when it collided with a street light along Beltinge Road. The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man from Sidcup was declared dead at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit attended the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle involved beforehand. They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/COJ/131/19 Alternatively email [email protected].